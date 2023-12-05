The Australian Government has entered into an agreement with the United States and the United Kingdom to further advance Australia’s defence space capabilities.

At the second AUKUS Defence Ministers’ Meeting in California, Ministers spoke about accelerating capabilities that provide all three partners with timely and reliable information in contested environments.

As part of this, Australia, the United States and United Kingdom will collaborate on the Deep-space Advanced Radar Capability.

This capability will provide 24-hour continuous global and all weather coverage to track and identify objects in deep space, boosting our ability to detect and deter space based threats.

Deputy prime minister, Richard Marles, said, “Australia faces the most challenging set of strategic circumstances since the end of the Second World War. Our region is seeing growing competition across multiple levels.”

“Australia’s interests in space are not bound by geography. Strengthening Australia’s defence capabilities in the space domain and working with our partners is a prudent response to our changing strategic environment.”

“The installation of a Deep-space Advanced Radar Capability site demonstrates the Albanese Government’s commitment to lifting our capacity and rapidly translating disruptive new technologies into Australian Defence Force capability, deepening our strong AUKUS partnership.”

The Australian Deep-space Advanced Radar Capability site will be installed near Exmouth in Western Australia and is expected to be operational by 2026.

The Australian site will integrate with other sites in the United States and the United Kingdom, providing a space domain awareness capability across the AUKUS partnership.

The construction of the site is expected to create up to 100 jobs, with further opportunities for Australian industry through the operation and sustainment of the site.

This is a practical example of what AUKUS partners can achieve working together, enhancing our defence capabilities and better enabling us to make a contribution to a safer, more secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.