New Defence research grants to bolster capability

Image: AA+W/stock.adobe.com

Five research projects have received a funding boost to deliver real-world technologies to address some of Defence’s most challenging problems.

The winning projects will receive up to $250,000 each over the next 18 months under the Queensland Defence Science Alliance’s (QDSA) 2024 Collaborative Research Grants (CRG).

Additional co-funded investment associated with the projects brings the total combined value in this round of funding to more than $3 million.

QDSA is one of five state-sponsored Defence research and innovation networks under the Australian Defence Science and Universities Network (ADSUN).

ADSUN connects Defence with researchers from universities, industry and the broader research community, providing Defence with the best research and development capabilities in Australia and researchers with the opportunity to apply their research to real-world problems.

The highly-competitive QDSA grant program received 41 submissions from across Queensland and the Northern Territory.

The winning projects are;

Transitioning to Quantum-Safe : University of Queensland in partnership with Griffith University, University of the Sunshine Coast and Semicon Pty Ltd. This project aims to defend against quantum threats by accelerating the transition of quantum-safe applications critical to national security and ensuring their resilience against future quantum threats.

Integrating Long Range Cargo UAVs into the Battlespace Operating Systems : Charles Darwin University in partnership with Griffith University, SAI Dynamics Pty Ltd and Safran. This project will develop, test and trial the delivery of medical items over long-ranges using Australian-made heavy-fuel Uncrewed Aerial Vehicles (UAVs).

Autonomous Littoral AI Marine Threat Detection System : Griffith University with Charles Darwin University and EPE Pty Ltd. This capability integrates an uncrewed ground vehicle, remote electromagnetic sensors, and uncrewed aerial system into a self-contained mobile unit optimised for littoral detection of sub-surface objects, bathymetric changes and activity.

3D printing ceramics for temperature resistant and load bearing aerostructures : James Cook University with University of Queensland and Lockheed Martin Australia. The objective of this project is to 3D print and test ceramic structures for thermal management in emerging hypersonic applications.

Rapid medical supply delivery : University of Queensland with Outer Loop Engineering and SAAB Australia. Trauma care is time-dependent and relies on rapid damage control resuscitation and damage control surgery at, or as close as possible to, the point of injury. This project seeks to answer the challenge of 72 seconds from launch to patient, five kilometres away.

Project submissions were required to fall under one of five themes, aligned to research priorities identified in the 2024 National Defence Strategy and 2024 Integrated Investment Program.

Chief Defence scientist, professor Tanya Monro AC, reinforced how collaboration efforts are essential to address existing and emerging Defence priorities at pace.

“I would like to extend my congratulations to all recipients, but in particular to Charles Darwin University, as the newest member to QDSA under the Australian Defence Science and Universities Network,” said Monro.

“The awarding of these grants underscores the vital role our Australian universities and industry partners play in contributing to home-grown Defence capability.”