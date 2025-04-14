New Defence quantum project

Image: DSTG/Department of Defence

A Defence quantum research is set to enhance secure timing technologies and provide unique operational advantage to our people.

Defence Science and Technology Group (DSTG) leads the project, which is set to enhance the Australian Defence Force’s (ADF) ability to operate in contested environments when Global Positioning Systems (GPS) are degraded or denied.

The uniquely Australian research project aims to create and deliver one of the most challenging components of a quantum-secured timing network, a ground-to-satellite optical quantum link.

“Quantum technology presents unique opportunities for Defence, and we continue to leverage these emerging disruptive technologies to provide a capability edge for our soldiers, sailors and aircrew,” said chief defence scientist, Professor Tanya Monro AC:.

“This collaboration means we are not only contributing to Australia’s Innovation, Science and Technology ecosystem, but also providing a clear pathway from concept to capability for the technology.”

Establishing a direct link between the ground and a satellite allows for the robust, secure and precise synchronisation of timing between Defence assets across a battlespace.

Funded by the Australian Army, this innovative project will deliver the two key components to demonstrate a ground-to-satellite quantum link, optical ground stations and quantum light sources.

DSTG is partnering with world-class researchers from CSIRO, the Australian National University and the University of Western Australia to deliver these technologies.

The 2024 National Defence Strategy (NDS) outlined the need to accelerate the delivery of next-generation capabilities to the ADF, properly equipping and preparing a modern fighting force in a technology-dominated world.