The Federal Government will establish a consolidated Commonwealth-owned Defence Precinct at Western Australia’s Henderson shipyard to underpin tens of billions of dollars of investment in defence capabilities.

The Defence Precinct is set to support the build of new landing craft for the Australian Army and new general-purpose frigates for the Navy, with requisite large vessel infrastructure to form part of the Precinct.

These capabilities are vital to transforming our Defence Force’s ability to meet Australia’s complex strategic circumstances.

“The Albanese Government’s commitment to the Defence Precinct at Henderson is a game changer for WA industry – it will create thousands of jobs for West Australians and underpin billions of dollars of investment in defence capability in the West,” said Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese.

“Henderson already plays a critical role in the delivery and sustainment of Australian Defence Force capabilities and this will see the important role of WA industry grow further.”

The investment over the next two decades in the West is set to support 10,000 well-paid, high-skilled local jobs.

The establishment of this Defence Precinct at Henderson is the next step in delivering continuous naval shipbuilding in Western Australia, building on the strategic partnership between Defence and Austal Limited at Henderson.

“Successful consolidation of the Henderson precinct will secure decades of continuous shipbuilding in Western Australia, providing generational benefits for locals who play a vital role in keeping Australia safe,” said Minister for Defence Industry and Capability Delivery, Pat Conroy.

“This investment by the Albanese Government will not only create thousands of high-skilled and well paid jobs in Western Australia but also ensures a future made in Australia.”

It also represents a major milestone on the AUKUS pathway as Australia develops the capability to safely and securely own, operate and sustain conventionally‑armed, nuclear‑powered submarines.

The Federal Government has also determined that the Defence Precinct at Henderson will be the home of depot-level maintenance and contingency docking for Australia’s future conventionally‑armed, nuclear-powered submarines.

These vital maintenance capabilities will be established at Henderson in accordance with domestic processes and regulatory requirements.

The activities will be consistent with Australia’s international obligations to maintaining the highest standards for nuclear safety, security and safeguards.

To deliver this ambitious long-term program, the Federal and Western Australian Governments have signed a Cooperation Agreement.

This agreement is set to provide a foundation for collaboration to deliver the Defence Precinct and related activities. This will include: