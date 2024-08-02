New defence industry STEM education program in SA and WA

Image: Monkey Business/stock.adobe.com

The Federal Government has entered into a $5.1 million Federation Funding Agreement with the SA and WA state governments to deliver the Schools Pathways Program (SPP) under the Australian Government’s Defence Industry Development Strategy.

The SPP will help with STEM learning in schools across South Australia and Western Australia and pathways for students to pursue a future career in Australia’s defence industry sector.

Students will gain defence industry experience through activities such as project-based learning, industry visits, presentations and challenges.

Students will also have the opportunity to connect with mentors and networks of highly skilled defence industry professionals.

“The Schools Pathways Program provides practical career awareness activities for secondary school students and creates links between schools and defence industry,” said minister for Defence Industry and Capability Delivery, Pat Conroy.

“Our critical national defence projects, including conventionally-armed, nuclear‑powered submarines, are delivered by a highly educated, highly trained workforce with cutting edge skills and capabilities.

Professional development opportunities and practical information will also be provided to teachers and carers to support their discussions with students about career pathways within the Australian defence industry.

This is a part of the Australian Government’s commitment to building home-grown capabilities, and supporting the development of highly-trained, highly-skilled workers to meet the needs of our defence industry partners now, and into the future.

South Australia and Western Australia will have central roles in delivering major Defence projects over the coming decades.

The SPP is also a key initiative of the joint Commonwealth-South Australia Defence Industry Workforce and Skills Report, launched on 10 November 2023.

Commonwealth funding for the SPP has been scheduled under the Federation Funding Agreement – Education and Skills for financial years 2023-24 to 2025-26.





