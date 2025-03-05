New data supports needle-free DNA vaccine delivery

Image: Vaxxas

New data announced by Vaxxas supports the use of its high-density microarray patch (HD-MAP) technology to deliver DNA-based vaccines. The company is collaborating with The University of Queensland (UQ) and Technovalia, an Australian vaccine developer.

Data generated by UQ researchers assessed Vaxxas’ HD-MAP technology for the delivery of a DNA-based COVID-19 vaccine encoded for the SARS-CoV-2 antigen.

Results showed the potential benefits of the needle-free patches, including dose sparing, thermostability, and self-administration of vaccines.

Global health burdens like SARS-CoV-2 require effective prevention and treatment strategies to reduce the virus’s impact.

Ongoing management and development of HD-MAP technology will enable the affordable and efficient distribution of vaccines in the future.

“These newly published results build on our body of evidence supporting the potential benefits of HD-MAP vaccination across a wide range of vaccine types to protect against a wide range of infectious diseases,” said Vaxxas CEO, David Hoey.

“The research has supported the potential for HD-MAPs to induce a cellular and mucosal immune response, which is particularly important when building capability against respiratory-based infectious diseases like COVID-19.”

As DNA vaccines have the potential to be the next generation of immunotherapeutic agents in cancer treatment, Hoey discussed the possible extension of HD-MAP delivery to a broader range of disease categories.

“Beyond that, DNA vaccines have shown great promise as cancer treatments, something Vaxxas and our collaborators are also evaluating in preclinical studies as a target for HD-MAP delivery,” Hoey added.

“We expect to announce some early results from this work in the near future.”