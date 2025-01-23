New data revealed on SA’s Fee-Free TAFE

Image: pressmaster/stock.adobe.com

Thousands of students across South Australia have been gaining in-demand skills and new qualifications through Fee-Free TAFE over the past two years, new data reveals.

The new data reveals the locations of Fee-Free TAFE course enrolments show that students right across the state are benefitting from the initiative, particularly those in lower socio-economic areas.



It comes as the State Government releases its Fee-Free TAFE snapshot that shows there have been 16,410 Fee-Free TAFE enrolments across the state.

“The true test of Fee-Free TAFE is how many South Australians have enrolled who couldn’t afford to attend TAFE if it wasn’t free,” said member of the South Australian House of Assembly, Blair Boyer.



“This is about breaking down barriers to education and training – including financial barriers.”



In metropolitan Adelaide, the postcode ‘5114’ – including Smithfield, Blakeview, Andrews Farm and Craigmore – has received the highest number of Fee-Free TAFE enrolments with 372 over the past two years.



This was closely followed by the postcode ‘5108’ of Salisbury and Paralowie which has had 356 Fee-Free TAFE enrolments. There has been a total of 2,905 Fee-Free TAFE enrolments from Adelaide’s Northern suburbs.



Students from regional South Australia have also benefitted with more than 500 enrolments over the past two years in each of the Yorke and Mid North, Whyalla and Eyre Peninsula, Murraylands and Riverland, and Adelaide Hills, Fleurieu and KI.



The Limestone Coast had just under 500 enrolments with Murray Bridge the highest number of enrolments from regional locations.



Since its introduction, Fee-Free TAFE has saved priority cohort learners more than $37 million in student fees – with students previously unable to access education and training due to financial barriers, taking up the opportunity in droves.



From the period of January to June 2024, there were increases of students participating in vocational education at school, aged 24 years and under, from regional and remote locations; reporting a disability, who identify as Aboriginal; and studying courses at the Certificate III level.



Fee-Free TAFE is breaking down barriers to education and training and making courses more accessible for:

Low-income students – Over 3,920 low-income learners have saved over $9.08 million in student fees

Female students – 55 per cent of students participating in Fee-Free TAFE are women

Regional / rural communities – 3,520 regional students gain access to VET through Fee-Free TAFE

First Nations students – 193 First Nations students have enrolled in a Fee-Free TAFE course

Courses offered through Fee-Free TAFE directly align with the need for skilled workers including health, technology, construction, major defence projects such as AUKUS, three-year-old preschool, and the Whyalla hydrogen power plant facility.

Popular areas of study include Information Technology, Individual Support (Aged Care), Early Childhood Education and Care, Human and Social Welfare, and Health Administration.