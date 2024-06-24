New CSIRO program focused on businesses utilising AI and Digital Technologies

Image: ronstik/stock.adobe.com

CSIRO’s Innovate to Grow: Digital Technologies and Artificial Intelligence program connects businesses working on solutions in digital technologies to learn how to advance their projects or ideas.

CSIRO’s Data61 research director for Software and Computational Systems, Dr Liming Zhu, said the program focused on digital technologies and AI could not be timelier.

“Digital technologies and AI continue to reshape industries and drive economic growth,” said Zhu.

“Whether they’re creating knowledge-intensive products or seeking to add innovative features to interact with customers, companies can tap into new growth opportunities thanks to the increasing power of generative AI.”

Since launching in 2020, Innovate to Grow has helped more than 600 early-stage R&D companies access the knowledge and tools required to progress their ideas.

CSIRO’s Innovate to Grow Program coordinator, Michelle Armistead, said successful applicants are given access to expert facilitators and experienced researchers.

“Australian SMEs are crucial to the growth and resilience of our economy, particularly in emerging industries like digital tech and artificial intelligence,” said Armistead.

“Past participants have found immense value in working through the self-paced deliverables and connecting with our expert advisors, helping them to make informed decisions about advancing their R&D plans.”

Innovate to Grow: Digital Technologies and Artificial Intelligence is open to SMEs working in sectors that include machine learning, ChatGPT/large language models, natural language processing, digital manufacturing, quantum computing, cybersecurity, robotics, and autonomous systems.

Applications close on 21 July 2024.