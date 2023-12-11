New CSIRO board member announced

The Australian Government has appointed Emeritus Professor Roy Green as a part-time member of the CSIRO Board.

Professor Green is a Special Innovation Adviser and Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Enterprise) at the University of Technology Sydney. He has undertaken research projects with the OECD, European Commission and other international bodies.

He has also chaired the Australian Government’s Innovative Regions Centre, CSIRO Manufacturing Sector Advisory Council, NSW Manufacturing Council and Queensland Competition Authority.

Minister for Industry and Science, The Hon Ed Husic MP, announced Professor Green’s appointment, acknowledging his role as a champion of Australian industry, innovation and advanced manufacturing.

CSIRO works closely with the manufacturing industry to improve the capabilities locally with many of Australia’s manufacturing organisations spinning out of the CSIRO.

Its research is based on multi-disciplinary scientific and engineering capabilities and uses world-class infrastructure. It partners with industry to develop innovative products and processes that allow Australian manufacturers to be globally competitive and environmentally sustainable.

Its manufacturing and materials research capabilities include:

new metals and additive manufacturing (3D printing)

batteries and innovative energy solutions

advanced fibres, resins and chemicals

prototyping and engineered systems

vaccines and pharmaceuticals (small molecule and biological)

medical technologies – drug delivery, biomedical materials and diagnostics

materials characterisation

It has a proud track record of reducing customers’ risk, while increasing their commercial opportunities and profitability.

As one of the world’s largest, multi-disciplinary science organisations, its equipment includes world class facilities found no-where else in Australia. This enables you to ‘try before you buy’ so you can find the best way to make your product before investing in your own equipment. CSIRO’s support doesn’t stop at the lab door, its SME Connect program provides commercialisation and funding support.