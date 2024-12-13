New CSIRO analysis of ‘low emissions hub’ concept

Image: narawit/stock.adobe.com

CSIRO has published a series of reports exploring the technical and economic feasibility of a low emissions carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS) hub concept near Darwin.

CSIRO has worked with the Northern Territory Government and industry to develop the low emissions hub concept which could involve co-location of existing and potential new industries at the Northern Territory Government’s proposed Middle Arm Sustainable Development Precinct in Darwin Harbour.

These industries would have access to shared infrastructure which enables CO₂ to be captured or imported, and then converted to low emission products, or compressed, transported, and permanently stored offshore and deep underground.

The reports provide an assessment of macro-economic drivers, Northern Territory and South East Asian regional emissions, the regional context, markets for low emission products, and key learnings from other low emissions hubs being developed globally.

In addition, the analysis outlines technical requirements and technical risks, including infrastructure, renewable power requirements, CO₂ transport, cross-sector coupling where outputs from one industrial process can be used by adjacent industrial processes, and opportunities for existing and potential future industries to convert CO₂ into low or zero emission products.

The technologies outlined in the reports are currently operating around the world.

CSIRO scientist and project lead, Dr Andrew Ross, said CCUS was one of several critical pathways for the Northern Territory to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

“CSIRO engages with governments, industry and communities to provide robust, independent research to support science-based decision-making as we transition to a low emission economy,” said Ross.

“While there is no single technology solution to reducing emissions, our analysis shows CCUS can be an important part of a well-planned and integrated approach that includes electrification, renewable energy, hydrogen, and hydrogen-derived products in pursuit of the Northern Territory’s goals.

“Understanding the business model for CCUS and low emission hub development will help resolve financial and deployment risks for investors and government for low-emissions hub development in the Northern Territory.”

The analysis reports are a desk-top synthesis of CSIRO’s modelling, analysis and research using publicly available data and data provided by the Northern Territory Government and industry.





