Crusader Caravans has launched a new brand designed to make locally built caravans more accessible to Australians.

The range, called Dreamhaven, combines Crusader’s long history of award-winning caravan design with a focus on affordability. The models are priced to compete directly with imports, starting at $68,990 or from $250 per week on finance.

Founder and chief executive Serge Valentino said Dreamhaven was created to fill a clear gap in the market.

“We saw a real opportunity to create Aussie-made caravans that are both high-quality and affordable,” Valentino said.

“The Dreamhaven range reflects our belief that caravanning should be simple, practical and accessible by more Australians. We’re talking darn good caravans at a darn good price.”

The range offers 10 models across five layouts, including both on-road and off-road designs. The Tourline series caters to highway cruising while the Series X models are designed for tougher tracks with features such as independent suspension.

Managing director Michael Paidoussis said support for Australian manufacturing was helping Crusader increase its market share.

“The launch of Dreamhaven comes as Australians continue to favour products that are Australian-made and owned,” he said.

“One of our biggest strengths in the Australian caravan industry is having one of the most advanced manufacturing plants. Customers tell us they prefer to support an established local manufacturer they can rely on.”

Dreamhaven vans will be made at Crusader’s state-of-the-art plant, using full composite construction techniques pioneered by the company. Paidoussis said that distinction mattered. “We don’t just assemble caravans – we manufacture them, and that makes a big difference. By backing local businesses, we’re not only keeping quality high but also creating jobs in the community,” he said.

The new brand comes just weeks after Crusader won the 2025 Caravan Industry Victoria award for Excellence in Caravan and RV Manufacturing – its fourth win in six years.