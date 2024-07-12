New critical minerals grants to help graphite manufacturer

Image: RHJ/stock.adobe.com

What is set to become Australia’s first vertically integrated graphite manufacturer is among other critical mineral projects that are to benefit from $13 million in grants from the Federal Government.

South Australian-based Renascor Resources will receive $5 million for its pilot purified spherical graphite project.

The Renascor Resources Purified Spherical Graphite Pilot Processing Plant will produce purified spherical graphite for use in lithium-ion batteries.

Renascor Resources has also been supported through financing through the Critical Minerals Facility, administered by Export Finance Australia.

Queensland Pacific Metals Limited will also receive $8 million to bolster domestic nickel and cobalt production.

The grants that are provided through the International Partnerships in Critical Minerals program, will cover up to 50 per cent of project costs and help build diversified supply chains with support of partners in the United States, Japan and Republic of Korea.

Federal resources minister Madeleine King said the grants supported the Government’s Critical Minerals Strategy and a Future Made in Australia agenda.

“These grants will help to create high-paying jobs for Australian workers and mean more value is added to our critical minerals industry,” said King.

“We have a rich endowment of the critical minerals required for renewable energy technologies and our Strategy will ensure Australia is well positioned to provide these resources as the world transitions to net zero.

“The road to net zero runs through Australia’s resources sector.”