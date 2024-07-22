New collaboration set to accelerate Australia’s maritime autonomous capabilities

Image: Alkath Group

Australian defence SME Alkath Group and UK-based MSubs have announced a new collaboration aimed at revolutionising maritime autonomous system capabilities in the Indo-Pacific region.

The collaboration paves the way for cost-effective and versatile uncrewed surface vehicles (USVs) to be available for applications including defence, marine science and commercial offshore survey operations.

This announcement comes in the lead-up to the Indian Ocean Defence & Security Conference (IODS) in Perth.

Alkath Group managing director, Phil Guy, said the collaboration allows the SME to utilise MSubs’ designs and integrate them with its own local manufacturing capabilities.

“Our collaboration with MSubs represents a significant step forward in bringing affordable advanced maritime autonomous technology with speed to Australia,” said Guy.

“Leveraging MSubs’ 20 years of expertise with the UK and US Navies, we are poised to deliver cutting-edge USVs that meet the unique needs of our region. We aim to provide an innovative chartered autonomous USV service for payload development.

“Our collaboration allows us to utilise MSubs’ designs and integrate them with our local manufacturing capabilities. Bringing technology proven in the UK and US to Australia is an example of an AUKUS-inspired collaboration that helps meet the AUKUS Pillar Two artificial intelligence, electromagnetic warfare and autonomy capability goals.”

Guy said the collaboration will also allow local and national SMEs to utilise Alkath and MSubs’ combined expertise in autonomous surface vehicles.

“This collaboration will create new opportunities for local and national SMEs to utilise our combined expertise in autonomous surface vehicles, payload development and integration, enabling affordable innovation in the Australian maritime industry,” said Guy.

“While research and development are a key focus for Alkath Group, we also recognise it is often best to avoid reinventing the wheel by adding value to existing advanced products, enhancing their capabilities and tailoring them to meet the specific demands of the Australian market. Building on MSubs’ class-leading technology, we offer USV solutions that are both cutting-edge and practical.”

Paddy Dowsett, managing director of MSubs’ newly formed Australian subsidiary MSubsPty Ltd said the Indo-Pacific region presented immense potential for the deployment of maritime autonomous system capabilities.

“Our collaboration with Alkath Group will enable us to offer proven and cost-effective solutions for a variety of maritime operations across a range of industries, from defence, to resources, to scientific research,” said Dowsett.

“This collaboration not only expands our market reach but also brings together the strengths of two companies in advancing maritime technology.”

The first vessel under this collaboration, the Oceanus, is expected to undergo trials in Australia in 2025 to ensure it complies with the Australian maritime regulatory framework.





