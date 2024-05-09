New Cleantech supply chains to boost manufacturing capabilities

Image: smolaw11/stock.adobe.com

A new report by independent think tank Beyond Zero Emissions (BZE) Bold shows boosting Australian manufacturing capabilities by growing five onshore Cleantech supply chains could create up to $215 billion in revenue and up to 53,000 additional jobs by 2035.

Make it here: building Australia’s clean industrial future outlines the decisive action needed to best harness Australia’s abundant resources and raw minerals and build on our innovation towards the net zero goal.

“From making batteries to recycling steel, the future is already being made in Australia. We have the skills, capabilities and key technologies needed for a zero emissions economy – let’s put them to work,” said BZE CEO Heidi Lee.

Growing just five onshore cleantech supply chains that include solar, wind, batteries, heat pumps and commercial EVs can generate $215 billion in domestic revenue and create up to 53,000 new ongoing jobs by 2035.

Australia possesses the necessary natural resources, innovation capabilities, and manufacturing capacity to play an important role in the global energy transition.

Battery manufacturing emerges as the most promising sector for Australia’s economic growth and decarbonisation efforts, potentially creating up to 20,000 jobs and $114 billion in revenue by 2035.

Smart investment in industries and regional communities will support places like Gladstone, QLD, Kwinana, WA, and the Hunter Valley, NSW, to diversify from a fossil fuel past and grow a clean technology future.

Providing time-limited financial support to build competitive Australian cleantech manufacturing industries is at the forefront of key recommendations in the report.