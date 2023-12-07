The WA Government has entered into a multi-million dollar partnership with Chevron Australia to focus on funding green technology and lowering carbon emissions.

The $40 million partnership will see the establishment of a new innovation hub and Lower Carbon Grants Program.

The GreenTech Hub will focus on accelerating green technologies and services in WA through turnkey programs, greentech ideas, incubation and acceleration.

It will be the fifth of the WA innovation hubs established by the State Government through the Department of Jobs, Tourism, Science and Innovation.

The Lower Carbon Grants Program – Gorgon Fund will fund major innovative projects which support decarbonisation of the economy.

The agreement, which is led by Chevron as operator of the Gorgon Project, and funded by the Gorgon Joint Venture, will provide industry funds to support the WA Government’s key goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Expressions of interest are now open for a suitable qualified and experienced operator organisation to undertake the implementation and management of the GreenTech Hub and its service delivery for 4 years.

