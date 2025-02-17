New chair for Industry Innovation and Science Australia

Image: gumpapa/stock.adobe.com

Peter Rossdeutscher AM, the current chair of Quantum Australia, has been appointed as the new chair of Industry Innovation and Science Australia (IISA), bringing extensive Board experience and expertise in Australia’s innovation ecosystem.

For over two decades Rossdeutscher has been employed across a range of sectors including quantum, mining, robotics, education and startups.

“Peter’s background makes him a standout for the role of IISA Chair,” said minister for Industry and Science Ed Husic.

“His track record leading start-ups and mentoring the next generation of entrepreneurs to scale-up their firms, something the IISA has identified as a key priority.

As a strong advocate for economic and social inclusion, he also currently co-chairs First Nations X, a not-for-profit organisation empowering Indigenous innovation and startups.

He previously led Quantum Girls at the University of Western Australia, a national project designed to inspire students to consider careers in STEM through early exposure to quantum science and computing.

Rossdeutscher has been appointed for a three-year term and succeeds Andrew Stevens who recently finished his second and final term as IISA Chair.

“I also want to sincerely thank Andrew Stevens for six years of leadership and service. He leaves IISA in a strong place and I wish him all the best in the future,” said Husic.

IISA is an independent statutory board that advises the government on industry, innovation, science and research matters. It also monitors several Government innovation programs, and promotes investment in industry and Australia’s innovation, science and research system.

For more information on IISA visit: www.industry.gov.au/iisa