A new campaign has been launched to encourage more women into Queensland’s $28.9 billion manufacturing sector, as the state faces a critical skills shortage.

Ahead of International Women’s Day, Manufacturing Skills Queensland (MSQ) has unveiled its Manufacturing Industry Influencer Program, aimed at showing women and girls the breadth of career opportunities available across the industry.

Around 170,000 people are employed in manufacturing across Queensland. MSQ delivers targeted workforce development programs to help manufacturers build capability and address critical skills gaps.

MSQ acting chief executive officer Kris McCue said visibility was key to increasing participation.

“Some workplaces are now seeing increased female participation, and that’s the trend we want to accelerate across the entire manufacturing sector,” Mr McCue said, adding that it is important for women to see other women working in manufacturing because “if you see it, you can be it”.

The influencer program showcases women working in roles ranging from boilermakers and engineers to rocket designers. Participants will visit schools across Queensland and speak at community forums and industry events to inspire the next generation, promote MSQ’s training and mentoring programs, and advocate for greater female representation.

Rebecca Linwood, an influencer who works at a leading rail and transit systems business in Maryborough and is known as the “safety lady”, said women were already contributing across a range of disciplines.

“At our facility, more than 10 per cent of the workforce are women, working across boiler making, fitter and turner, safety, finance, purchasing, design and engineering,” Ms Linwood said.

“Manufacturing can be fast-paced, exciting, and something you can be proud of. You can be yourself and still play an integral role in making manufacturing happen.”

Steph Piper, a creative technologist based at the University of Southern Queensland, runs the Library Makerspace where students learn manufacturing skills such as 3D printing and electronics.

“I didn’t even know my current job existed when I graduated high school,” Ms Piper said. “For young women right now, manufacturing is such an exciting space. You can be technical and use your creativity to make things only you can dream of.”

Mercedes Skillen, who works in a laboratory and serves as an MSQ mentor supporting women starting their careers, said the sector had evolved.

“The manufacturing industry within Queensland has grown. It’s modern, it’s diverse, but we need more upskilling and more women to bring diversity across the sector,” Ms Skillen said.

Further information about the Manufacturing Industry Influencer Program is available via MSQ.