New Bushmasters for the Australian Defence Force

The Australian Government has signed a $160 million contract with Thales Australia to deliver an additional 78 Bushmaster protected mobility vehicles for the Australian Defence Force.

The contract for the new Bushmasters was signed at Thales Australia’s Bendigo facility in the presence of member for Bendigo Lisa Chesters. The Bushmasters will continue to be manufactured in Bendigo, Victoria, with the first delivery expected in 2024.

Bushmasters are integral to Australia’s military capabilities—supporting security and stabilisation activities, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, both at home and abroad.

The Bushmaster is world-renowned for innovative design features which protect its crew and passengers from landmines and other explosive devices, and small arms fire.

Minister for Defence Industry, Pat Conroy said, “I am delighted to be in Bendigo to announce this $160 million investment in regional Australia, securing more than 200 local defence industry jobs for the city.

“The iconic Bushmaster vehicle is supporting defence industry jobs in Australia, as well as saving lives in military operations around the world.

“The workforce at Thales Australia should be proud of the important contribution they make to providing a world-class capability for our soldiers and to strengthening Australia’s national security.”

Thales Australia CEO Jeff Connolly said the manufacture of new Bushmasters would directly support jobs at the Bendigo facility.

“This is a strategic industrial capability that is vital for the Australian Defence Force. Today’s contract signing is an important expression of support from the Government, not just for the Bushmaster vehicle, but also for the manufacturing capability and Australian supply chain that produces and sustains the vehicles.

“Work will begin immediately on the new vehicles, with a mix of troop-carrying vehicles and Command vehicles to be manufactured over the next 18 months.

“More than 1200 Bushmasters have already been manufactured at our Bendigo facility and as well as proving to be a life-saving vehicle for the Australian Army in operations in the Middle East, they have been exported to eight nations including the Netherlands, UK, Fiji, Jamaica, New Zealand, Japan and Indonesia.

“Bushmasters gifted to Ukraine by the Australian Government are currently in service in Ukraine and providing a vital capability to the Ukrainian Armed Forces as they fight the illegal Russian invasion.

“In addition to our direct employment on site in Bendigo, the manufacture of Protected Vehicles supports around 360 jobs in our Australian supply chain with many suppliers across regional areas of Victoria and New South Wales.”