New blood-testing method to improve diagnosis pathways for patients

Researchers from the University of Melbourne, the Florey Institute and CSIRO are developing quantum sensors that could revolutionise the diagnosis and management of iron disorders, potentially leading to more accurate and reliable patient assessments.

Iron deficiency can lead to fatigue, poor concentration, a weakened immune system, reduced sports performance, pregnancy complications, and, if left untreated, life-threatening anaemia.

“Inaccurate iron testing has the potential to cause major health consequences, for women in particular,” said Gawain McColl, FeBI founder and project lead, Florey associate professor.

An estimated 1 in 5 women and 1 in 20 men in Australia suffer from iron deficiency, yet many remain unaware due to outdated and inaccurate blood tests.

FeBI quantum sensors

The FeBI (Ferritin Bound Iron) project has demonstrated the potential of using diamond-based quantum sensors to measure iron levels more accurately than traditional blood tests.

Quantum sensors are advanced measurement devices that use principles of quantum mechanics to achieve extremely high levels of sensitivity and accuracy.

They leverage the unique properties of quantum systems—such as superposition and entanglement—to measure physical quantities with greater precision than classical sensors.

Currently, the standard method for diagnosing iron deficiency is the serum ferritin test, which measures the protein that stores iron in the body.

However, these tests can be unreliable for patients with conditions like inflammation, diabetes, or obesity, which can artificially inflate ferritin levels and lead to incorrect diagnoses.

“These conditions can cause ferritin concentrations to be very high, which can mask the true iron status,” said McColl.

McColl explained that these sensors address these issues by directly measuring iron content within ferritin molecules.

“What we’re trying to develop is a test that doesn’t measure the protein concentration of ferritin, but rather the actual iron load stored within it, avoiding the confusion caused by inflammation,” said Gawain McColl.

“The problem with current testing is that common health conditions such as diabetes or obesity elevate people’s ferritin but not their iron.

“Because blood tests detect all ferritin, regardless of whether it is iron-laden or iron-empty, they fail to diagnose many iron-deficient people because they have underlying health conditions.”

McColl explained that this technology has the potential to be particularly valuable for individuals with complex health conditions, ensuring they receive accurate diagnoses and appropriate treatment.

“All of these extra treatments and diagnostic tests are a burden on the Government’s health budget,” he said.

“Our quantum sensing technology provides a unique opportunity to develop world-leading medical technology.

“We are working hard to deploy a prototype into pathology laboratories to assess clinical samples. It will mean better outcomes for patients and healthcare systems.”

Ultimately, these tests can potentially improve diagnostic pathways for patients suffering with iron-deficiency.

Why now?

McColl explained that this project ultimately stemmed from a conversation he had with colleagues.

However, the necessary tools to create it only became available recently.

“The project began from a combination of factors, but the idea originated from initial discussions between physicists and myself,” said McColl.

“Practically, the maturation of quantum-based sensors, which are now advanced enough to measure previously unmeasurable properties, and the collaborative environment at the University of Melbourne in Parkville, which helped to catalyse the project.”

McColl explained that this technology allows the team to measure iron levels in blood by examining differences in magnetism associated with ferritin.

“We haven’t had the required sensitivity until now,” he said.

“The diamond-based sensors detect the magnetic fields generated by the iron core in ferritin.

“The more iron present in the ferritin, the stronger the magnetic field it produces compared to ferritin with less iron.”

Future development and clinical

testing

The technology is currently in the proof-of-concept phase, where it has been developed to the point that clinical sample testing can commence.

A proof-of-concept is a demonstration or trial used to validate whether an idea, concept, or technology is feasible and practical.

This phase validates the core technology and its potential before scaling up to broader clinical testing and eventual deployment in healthcare settings.

Researchers have already experimentally determined that they can measure the iron load in purified ferritin.

This marks the initial step toward transitioning the technology to measure serum samples from patients, which represents the next phase of development.

“Once we can measure serum samples, we will investigate how the sensors could have impacted the clinical journey for different patient groups,” said McColl.

“We aim to understand whether having such technology available would have changed their diagnostic pathways.

“This will ultimately serve as the real litmus test for the effectiveness of our technology in a clinical setting.”

McColl explained that researchers are looking to develop these endpoints within the next 24 months.

The manufacturing

McColl explained that the FeBI project team is drawn to Victoria because of its substantial expertise in quantum sensing.

They aim to have a meaningful impact on Australian healthcare and value the importance of sovereign manufacturing capabilities.

While they plan to share the technology globally if it proves viable, their initial focus is on establishing a strong foundation in Victoria.

“We’re very interested in developing this technology in Victoria and establishing manufacturing capabilities there,” he said.

“That’s our long-term goal.”

McColl explained that, if proven effective, manufacturing this technology would involve two key aspects.

First, there’s the instrumentation-based manufacturing, which includes the box that performs the assay using optical readout technology.

Second, there will be a production of sensors, which are based on nano-diamond technology.

Nano-diamonds are extremely small diamonds, typically with diameters ranging from a few nanometres to a few hundred nanometres.

McColl explained that the team will be seeking to source most materials locally, however, some specialised materials may require foreign suppliers.

“While some of the raw materials may be sourced from overseas specialist suppliers, everything else has the potential to be manufactured locally,” he said.

The FeBI project team have collaborative agreements with Victorian hospitals and are currently examining patient serum, though specific data is not yet available.

As McColl explained, their technology development is advancing on multiple fronts, including engineering and design improvements to enhance instrument sensitivity, as well as refining the nano-diamond sensors.

This involves optimising the presentation of serum samples to the sensors for the most accurate readout.

“For us, the goal is to build a deployable prototype that can be moved into a clinic or a public hospital pathology lab,” said McColl.

“This will allow us to conduct on-site clinical testing of patient samples and benchmark our readout against current tests.

“That is what we are now working towards.”