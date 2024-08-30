New Australia-Indonesia agreement to benefit defence industry

Image: New Africa/stock.adobe.com

Defence industry is set to benefit from the signing of the Australia‑Indonesia Defence Cooperation Agreement in Indonesia yesterday.

Deputy prime minister and minister for Defence, Richard Marles, signed the historic agreement alongside Indonesian president-elect and minister of Defence, Prabowo Subianto.

The treaty-level agreement will allow for enhanced practical cooperation and interoperability between our defence forces in areas such as defence industry, maritime security, counter terrorism, humanitarian and disaster relief, logistics support, education and training.

“The signing of the Defence Cooperation Agreement with Indonesia represents the most significant defence agreement in the history of our two countries,” said Marles.

“This agreement reflects our mutual determination to grow the defence partnership in support of the global rules-based order.”

The agreement is set to enable:

More complex joint activities and exercises between the Australian Defence Force and Indonesian National Armed Forces.



Australia and Indonesia to operate from each other’s countries for mutually determined cooperative activities.



The continued exchange of personnel for education and training.



Technical cooperation, including in areas of science and technology.



Enhanced legal protections for our respective personnel.

The signing represents that Australia is committed to working with our regional partners in support of a peaceful, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific.