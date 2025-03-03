New Australia-India joint research institute

Image: Swinburne University

Swinburne University of Technology and the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) have launched the Swinburne-IITH Manufacturing, Materials, Energy and Communication Technologies (SIMMECT) Joint Research Institute.

Aimed at research and global collaboration on major technology challenges, The SIMMECT Joint Research Institute will focus on three primary themes.

Materials and manufacturing – focusing on advancements in surface coating and material development, as well as additive and digital manufacturing technologies

Energy transition – addressing decarbonisation on heavy industry, critical minerals and e-waste recycling.

Next-generation communication and quantum technologies – exploring 6G and quantum sensors and theories.

Deputy vice-chancellor, Research at Swinburne, professor Karen Hapgood, said the joint research institute is a milestone in the partnership between the two universities.

“The establishment of the SIMMECT Joint Research Institute will further strengthen the existing ties between Swinburne and IITH and will enable us to expand the opportunities for groundbreaking global research and research training into new areas,” said Hapgood.

The research institute will include partnered PhD programs, joint PhD supervision as well as both researcher and research student exchange.

The partnership will ensure joint research funding, workshops, conferences and participation in multi-partner initiatives.

Director of IITH, Professor B.S Murty, said the institute will strengthen collaborative efforts in areas of global importance.

“This partnership will establish a sustainable framework for long-term cooperation between IITH and Swinburne, enhancing visibility, innovation output, and real-world contributions to industry and society, while ensuring research outcomes have a meaningful impact on addressing global challenges,” said Murty.

“IITH and Swinburne have been actively pursuing partnered PhD programs since 2017 and 38 scholars have already completed the program, which demonstrates the strong connection between both the Institutes.”

The SIMMECT Joint Research Institute is supported by initial seed funding from both institutions, highlighting their commitment to innovation and impact in research within both Australia and India.