New Aussie-built ferry arrives at Sydney Opera House

Image: JMFullerPhotography/stock.adobe.com

The second new Australian-built Parramatta River Class ferry, named John Nutt, has sailed towards the sails of the Opera House.

John Nutt completed her maiden landing at the Man O’War steps this morning following a successful three-day voyage across Bass Strait.

The ferry is the second of seven new Northern Beaches-designed vessels being built by Hobart-based shipbuilder Richardson Devine Marine.

The first vessel in the fleet, Frances Bodkin, has been in service since April.

A team of 60 people is working to build the remaining five, which are expected to progressively enter passenger service over the course of the next 18 months.

Member for Parramatta, Donna Davis, said the manufacturing of these ferries is set to meet the growing population across the Sydney Olympic Park precinct.

“These new ferries, and the more frequent timetable on the popular F3 route, are a big win for anyone catching the ferry to work, school, or events around Sydney,” said Davis.

“The population right across the Sydney Olympic Park precinct is growing, and we need more public transport services to meet demand.”

These ferries are set to be a significant improvement compared to those procured by the former government that contained asbestos, exploding engines, and dangerous visibility issues for crews.

The Australian-made fleet is more reliable and comfortable, with upgraded safety systems, greater accessibility, and sleeker design.

The seven new vessels will replace the RiverCat and SuperCat vessels, which will be retired after 30 years of service.

The John Nutt vessel will now be handed over to operator Transdev for final checks to ensure she’s in ship-shape before the first passengers board in July.

These ferries represent that a local domestic manufacturing industry is essential both for the future of jobs in NSW and the ability to deliver the safe and reliable public transport our state needs to grow.