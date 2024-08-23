Hanwha Defence Australia expands operations with new facility in Victoria

Images and footage: Hanwha Defence Australia

The Hanwha Defence Australia’s Armoured Vehicle Centre of Excellence (H-ACE) has officially opened in Geelong and is poised to produce some of the world’s most advanced defence capabilities.

The H-ACE will see Australian manufacturing provide protection for Australian soldiers and bolster Army’s capabilities.

“This is the state of the art facility right here in Geelong, providing well paid, secure jobs, all the while manufacturing key capabilities for Australia’s Army,” said deputy prime minister and minister for Defence, the Hon Richard Marles MP:

Timelapse showcasing the construction of Hanwha Defence Australia’s new Geelong facility.

“This facility establishes a sovereign production and maintenance capability while allowing Australian companies to participate in the global supply chain, supporting local jobs and Australian defence industry.”

H-ACE is set to provide critical facilities supporting the production and sustainment of tracked armoured vehicles, including multiple assembly lines, a 1200-metre test track, a deep-water test facility, an obstacle course and a research and development centre.

This will include the production of self-propelled howitzers, armoured ammunition resupply vehicles and the Redback infantry fighting vehicle (IFV).

Redback IFVs in use at the new facility.

The delivery of 129 locally built infantry fighting vehicles alone at Hanwha’s H-ACE is forecast to support approximately 2,100 jobs inclusive of 1,800 direct jobs.

Construction of the facility was undertaken by national construction group, Built.

The delivery of the first phase of this facility has created approximately 100 new local jobs.

Australian industry will contribute to the enduring sustainment of the capability and the delivery of ancillary supplies including munitions, spares, facilities and communication systems.