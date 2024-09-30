Image: marcin jucha/stock.adobe.com

As part of a newly-signed power purchase agreement with Pacific Energy, Horizon Power will provide power to Exmouth with a mix of large-scale and rooftop solar, battery storage, and, only when needed, gas-fired generation.

The agreement will involve construction of a 9.6-megawatt (MW) solar farm and two batteries with a combined 10MW/49.6MWh capacity adjacent to the existing Exmouth Power Station.

“This project will see Exmouth become a hub for renewable energy, furthering our goal of decarbonising regional centres around the State,” said Premier Roger Cook.

“As we transition to renewables, projects like this will unlock job-creating opportunities and diversify regional economies.

As a result, Exmouth is expected to have up to 80 per cent of its power needs met by renewable energy as soon as 2026.

Construction of the new solar facilities is set to commence in mid-2025.

The agreement’s signing is the latest step by the Cook Labor Government to decarbonise regional Western Australia.

This follows the recent announcement of plans to build transmission on the Burrup Peninsula that can connect industry with emerging renewable energy developments in the Pilbara.