Image: ricjacynophoto.com/stock.adobe.com

The Cook Government has signed a collaborative agreement with the Advanced Manufacturing Growth Centre (AMGC) to open up future opportunities for wind energy manufacturing in Western Australia.

Through the agreement, an industry support program will assist local businesses in their pursuit to manufacture and service wind turbine components and power up WA’s energy capabilities.

The minister assisting the Minister for State and Industry Development, Jobs and Trade, Stephen Dawson, said the government is harnessing the power of wind to support local manufacturing.

“The Cook Government is harnessing the power of wind to support our local manufacturing industry to enter new supply chains and boost WA’s transition to a renewable future,” said Dawson.

“We have a growing number of onshore wind farms in WA which represents a significant opportunity for our local advanced manufacturing industry.”

The agreement follows recommendations from an independent feasibility study by Aurecon, commissioned by the State Government.

The study highlighted the State’s advanced manufacturing capability and highly transferable skills stemming from multiple sectors, including defence, resources, and energy.

The study confirmed the strong appetite and existing capability in the industry to pursue wind energy componentry manufacturing and servicing.

Through this program, the State Government aims to support WA businesses’ prequalification processes with wind turbine componentry for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), the upgrade of plant and equipment, and provide professional advice.

Unlocking further opportunities for local manufacturing in the wind energy supply chain will help to create local jobs, strengthen the economy, and facilitate the State’s clean energy transition.