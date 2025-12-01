The Federal Government will establish a new Defence Delivery Agency in a major overhaul of how Australia develops, acquires and sustains military capability, aiming to sharpen accountability and ensure the nation can respond to rapidly shifting strategic circumstances.

The reforms will merge three existing Defence capability groups – the Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group, the Guided Weapons and Explosive Ordnance Group, and the Naval Shipbuilding and Sustainment Group – into a single agency reporting directly to ministers, with control over its own budget.

The government will also appoint a National Armaments Director to lead the agency. The director will be responsible for advising on acquisition strategies and overseeing delivery of approved projects.

Since May 2022, the government has committed the largest increase in defence spending in Australia’s peacetime history – an additional $70 billion across the next decade. With record investment in acquisition and sustainment, ministers say the new structure is crucial to ensuring value for money and timely delivery.

Capability development functions within Defence will also be centralised to support clearer prioritisation and faster decision-making, ensuring proposals align with the integrated approach set out in the National Defence Strategy. The changes are designed to strengthen contestability, improve cost estimation and enhance project and budget oversight across the life of major programs.

Implementation work will begin immediately, with Defence to consult industry and other stakeholders as it designs the new agency.

Deputy prime minister Richard Marles said: “As the Albanese Government makes the biggest ever peacetime investment in Defence, it is important that we put in place the structures and systems to ensure Australia’s Defence Force can deliver the capabilities we need at speed and within budget.

“The establishment of the Defence Delivery Agency will elevate the professionalism and strategic focus of Defence capability acquisition and sustainment. It will drive stronger contestability, more accurate cost estimation, and clearer accountability for the delivery of major projects.”

Minister for defence industry, Pat Conroy, said the increasing complexity of modern capability demanded a “systematic rethink” of how Defence develops and delivers projects.

“This is about setting Defence up for success so we can modernise the ADF in line with the National Defence Strategy, while ensuring we spend taxpayers’ money wisely.

“The new agency will help ensure our industrial base is resilient, innovative and aligned with our strategic priorities. It will create more opportunities for Australian businesses and workers to contribute to Australia’s national security.”