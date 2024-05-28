New advanced manufacturing skills hub in Bundaberg

Minister for Employment and Small Business and Minister for Training and Skills Development The Honourable Lance McCallum / Image: Queensland Government

Training and Skills Development Minister Lance McCallum has announced the $1 million Advanced Manufacturing Skills Centre at the TAFE Queensland Bundaberg campus has reached practical completion.

Funded by Miles Government’s $100 million ‘Equipping TAFE for our Future’ scheme, the skills hub will provide students with access to modern infrastructure and equipment.

This equipment includes 3D printing machines and an improved digital lab which will support the development of high-end manufacturing skills in the Wide Bay region.

Member for Bundaberg Tom Smith said the million-dollar centre will be a game changer for the Bundaberg region.

“This means that young people have a future that they can make sure that they stay in Bundaberg, get the skills that they need and have the jobs there for the future.

“We know that there’s a future for people in Bundaberg and we know that our TAFE is a critical component of that, so we need to ensure that we continue to invest in TAFE because TAFE invests in our young people,” said Smith,

After its biggest investment in years, Bundaberg TAFE is now readying to welcome local students for the careers of the future.

TAFE Queensland Educational Operations Manager (Bundaberg Campus) Nathan Pole, said what the hub offers is exciting.

“The hub has been created in conjunction with the schools and will be used to train students for the jobs of the future with a whole range of certifications.

“It feels a bit like Christmas down here as we unwrap some of the new 3D printers that’ll help train the students for the manufacturing industry that we have in our Bundaberg area,” said Pole.

The Advanced Manufacturing Skills Centre will improve specialised training in advanced manufacturing, specifically to capitalise on emerging automation and augmentation technologies.

The centre incorporates a refreshed manufacturing workshop, improved digital lab and general learning area, and will be oriented to support technological innovation.