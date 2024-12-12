New advanced manufacturing facilities to boost jobs in Melbourne

Image: Piyawat/stock.adobe.com

Minister for Jobs and Industry Natalie Hutchins visited Melbourne’s south-east to tour the new facilities for advanced manufacturing in the health, automotive and food sectors that will create over 150 new jobs for the area.

Medical device company ParagonCare has recently opened its new global headquarters and blood manufacturing facility in Mount Waverley – creating up to 35 new jobs.

“We’re investing in local businesses because their success backs jobs for hard-working Victorians – 150 new jobs for the south-east is a major boost for the region,” said minister for Jobs and Industry Natalie Hutchins.

“Victoria is the beating heart of manufacturing in Australia, so we’re making sure our manufacturers have the equipment and facilities they need to thrive and grow – propelling our long-term economic growth.”

Supported through the Labor Government’s Manufacturing and Industry Development Fund, the new facility has increased capacity to supply products for blood banking laboratories in Australia and overseas.

MTM Automotive, founded in Melbourne in 1965, is an international provider of automotive parts – its grant will buy new equipment and assembly lines so they can manufacture products for global automotive giants like General Motors and Toyota – creating 72 new jobs.

Tibaldi is an iconic Australian manufacturer of hams and smallgoods and the grant money will be used to expand their manufacturing facility and increase production – creating 45 new jobs.

Victoria’s $33.5 billion manufacturing industry is a driving force of the state’s economy – it’s made up of over 23,000 businesses, 270,000 jobs, and it exports goods worth $25.7 billion.

Advanced manufacturing is one of five priority sectors announced yesterday by the Labor Government as part of the Economic Growth Statement – the five sectors will be the beating heart of Victoria’s future economy and will back thousands of jobs for Victorians now and into the future.