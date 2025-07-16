Image: Tobias Arhelger/stock.adobe.com

The Western Australian Government has announced the first recipient of its $8 million Wind Energy Manufacturing Co-Investment Program, aimed at building Western Australia’s sovereign manufacturing capability to meet growing demand in the renewables sector.

Bayswater-based Australian Winders will receive $488,204 in co-investment funding to support a $976,408 project that will boost its automation, training and quality management systems, allowing the company to expand into the wind energy supply chain.

As Australia’s only manufacturer of large coil components, Australian Winders will initially provide local repair and maintenance of wind turbine coils.

Over time, the company aims to manufacture new coils for original equipment manufacturers and wind farm operators – replacing a product that is currently fully imported.

The project is expected to create approximately 25 new jobs and generate around $17.8 million in additional revenue over five years.

Premier Roger Cook said the initiative aligned with his government’s strategy to grow local manufacturing and make WA a renewable energy powerhouse.

“By manufacturing wind turbine infrastructure in Western Australia, we’ll not only help in the fight against climate change, but we will also create jobs and opportunities for Western Australians,” he said.

“This partnership with the Advanced Manufacturing Growth Centre will help my government to seize these opportunities and cement WA’s role at the forefront of the global energy transition.”

The Wind Energy Manufacturing Co-Investment Program, delivered in collaboration with the Advanced Manufacturing Growth Centre (AMGC), provides financial and non-financial support to help WA manufacturers participate in the wind energy sector.

The program offers up to 50 per cent of eligible project costs, with matching contributions from industry, through two funding streams focused on market entry and growth.

Manufacturing minister Amber-Jade Sanderson said the program demonstrated the government’s commitment to building a strong local industry.

“Supporting local businesses like Australian Winders strengthens our economy, creates skilled jobs, and ensures WA is well positioned to play a key role in the clean energy transition,” she said.

“This is a practical example of how we’re partnering with industry to grow local capability and create new economic opportunities.”

Australian Winders managing director Tony O’Brien said the investment would allow the company to scale up operations and expand its customer base.

“This co-investment will position us to meet rising demand in the wind energy sector, secure new contracts, and strengthen our role as a key domestic supplier,” he said.

Dr Jens Goennemann, managing director of AMGC, said the project showed the value of tapping into Australia’s existing expertise.

“With the right support and focus, we can help companies and this nation manufacture increasingly complex goods by leveraging the skills we already have,” he said.