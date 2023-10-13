New $7.1 million grant cutting energy use for manufacturers

The Queensland Government’s new Manufacturing Energy Efficiency Grant program will help manufacturers reduce their energy usage and cut energy costs, by providing direct support to manufacturing businesses.

From Thursday the 12th of October, eligible manufacturers can apply for matched grant funding of between $5,000 and $25,000 to buy equipment or introduce processes that will reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk explained the grants in greater detail.

“Our government understands that energy is critical to competitiveness in manufacturing, and we recognise the importance of the industry for secure full-time jobs in our regions,” she said.

“Our Queensland Energy and Jobs Plan will provide renewable and affordable power that will set up manufacturing in our regions for the next century.

“These grants will provide immediate support for Queensland’s manufacturing businesses to improve energy efficiency.

“This initiative complements our governments cost of living package – delivering the largest response to global and national cost of living pressures of any government in the country,” Palaszczuk said.

With the Queensland Energy and Jobs Plan, Queensland is now one of the best places for renewable energy investment and that flows all the way down the supply to chain, creating opportunities for Queensland manufacturers – particularly those who are already on the path to decarbonisation.

Australian Industry Group Queensland A/State Head Dean Deighton spoke about the importance of the grants.

“Cutting energy costs often takes significant investment upfront, and the Ai Group is glad that the Queensland State Government is listening to industry and providing some financial help to businesses hard-pressed by volatile energy prices,” he said.

“We anticipate strong demand for the grants announced today, and we hope the Queensland Government will be prepared to refine and expand the program over time to help more businesses modernise their energy use, cut their bills and reduce pressures on the wider energy system.”

This is another way the Palaszczuk Government is ensuring Queensland manufacturing businesses are positioned to take advantage of these new opportunities and become more nationally and internationally competitive.

$7.1 million will be spread across two rounds with MEEG Round 2 being released next year. MEEG Round 1 Guidelines are now available online with applications accepted from 23 October 2023. The Round will close on 30 June 2024 or when the funding is exhausted.

To be eligible, projects must be able to demonstrate at least a 10% reduction in energy use or carbon emissions directly related to project implementation.

Queensland manufacturers seeking more information about project eligibility criteria, key timeframes and assessment criteria should visit www.rdmw.qld.gov.au/MEEG.

The South West Queensland regions Toowoomba office and the local manufacturing hubs in Cairns, Townsville, Mackay, Rockhampton, Gladstone and the Gold Coast, are also a point of contact for potential applicants to discuss their projects and application eligibility.

Eligible projects could include: