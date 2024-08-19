Image: industrieblick/stock.adobe.com

The Western Australian Government has delivered the states newest TAFE campus, a $39 million multi-storey building in the heart of Armadale’s town centre.

The new multi-storey South Metropolitan TAFE campus on Church Avenue is set to deliver world-class training to students in Perth’s outer south-eastern suburbs.

The facility was officially opened by Premier Roger Cook and Training and Workforce Development Minister Simone McGurk.

“The State Government has invested $39 million to consolidate vocational training facilities in Perth’s outer south-eastern suburbs into one modern, centrally located campus, providing the local community with additional student training places,” said McGurk.

“The new Armadale TAFE campus will be a central training hub for the local community, enabling people to gain skills, reskill or upskill to excel in our State’s workforce.”

The new campus consolidates multiple vocational training facilities into a standalone training hub for the local community, with almost double the training capacity of the previous facilities.

The expanded student capacity comes after publicly funded vocational course enrolments reached a new record high of over 153,800.

This recorded high was off the back of the State Government’s fee free and low fee TAFE courses for in-demand areas such as construction, engineering, logistics, electrical trades, early childhood education and care, and community services.

The new Armadale campus will also improve delivery of training initiatives such as the Vocational Education and Training Delivered to Secondary Students program.

This gives secondary school students an opportunity to gain a vocational qualification as part of their WA Certificate of Education.

Designed by Fremantle architectural practice Armstrong Collective and built by local construction company PS Structures, the project employed more than 500 workers throughout construction.

It includes specialist training areas for information technology and emerging industries, and classrooms and computer laboratories for business and general education courses.

The campus is also equipped with a modern student hub, a creche and outdoor terraces offering local students a comprehensive training experience in their local community.

The new building also has a Jobs and Skills Centre, with friendly and professional staff available to provide practical one-on-one advice to jobseekers and those looking to upskill or retrain about training and employment opportunities.