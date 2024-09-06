New $200 million Boeing defence project

Image: Tada Images/stock.adobe.com

Work has begun on the building of a giant four bay aircraft hangar in northern Adelaide to facilitate the maintenance of the Australian Defence Force’s Boeing 737 variant military aircraft.

The $200 million Deep Maintenance and Modification Facility will be built adjacent to Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Base Edinburgh, with construction to be overseen by the state government.

“This $200 million, state of the art facility will allow us to maintain, repair and overhaul RAAF aircraft in north Adelaide, reducing our reliance on offshore maintenance services,” said minister for defence Industry and Capability Delivery, Pat Conroy.

“It means Australian aircraft will be maintained by Australian workers, using their skills to keep RAAF aircraft safely in the skies for years to come.”

The 240 metre long, 60 metre wide, 25 metre high, four-bay hangar is almost 50 per cent longer than Adelaide Oval.

The project will enable the long-term deep maintenance and modification of the Australian Defence Force’s fleet of 737-sized aircraft – including P8-A maritime patrol aircraft and E-7A Wedgetail aircraft.

Construction has already commenced and is forecast to be completed in mid-2026.

Once complete, the operational facility will enhance Australia’s sovereign capabilities and enable maintenance and modifications to be carried out in Australia rather than sending the planes offshore.

Approximately 450 construction jobs are forecast during the two-year build.

Upon completion, the facility is expected to support around 50 new highly skilled jobs such as mechanical, avionics and structural engineers, painters and ground servicing equipment trades.

BESIX Watpac is leading the design and construction of the hangar that will include the four bay aircraft hangar, offices, workshops, stores, amenities areas and plant rooms.

The new 2.1-hectare purpose-built facility will be built on the 16-hectare parcel of land owned by the South Australian Government with a tow-way to connect the project area to RAAF base Edinburgh.