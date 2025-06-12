New $2 Billion NEXTDC tech hub announced for Victoria

Image: gumpapa/stock.adobe.com

Victorian premier Jacinta Allan joined CEO of NEXTDC Craig Scroggie to announce NEXTDC will build a new $2 billion next-generation digital campus in Fishermans Bend.

NEXTDC’s M4 Melbourne will feature an AI Factory, Mission Critical Operations Centre, and Technology Centre of Excellence – positioning Victoria as a national digital infrastructure hub.

“We’re open for business and we’re backing Victorians every step of the way,” said Allan.

“This major investment means more jobs and training for the next generation of tech workers.”

The Victorian Government provided NEXTDC facilitation support to help get this hub off the ground.

It will create thousands of jobs in tech, AI, digital infrastructure, defence technology, advanced research and more.

The tech hub will be part of the Government’s Fishermans Bend Innovation Precinct, which is set to become a centre of innovation in advanced manufacturing, engineering and design.

The precinct is projected to support up to 30,000 jobs in science, technology, engineering and associated fields by 2051.

It will include the University of Melbourne’s new Engineering and Design campus, making it the ideal location for NEXTDC’s new Technology Centre of Excellence.

Victoria’s thriving tech sector contributes more than $34 billion to the state’s economy and supports more than 306,000 workers – accounting for 30 per cent of Australia’s tech workforce.

When companies like NEXTDC invest in Victoria, it drives jobs and grows the economy.