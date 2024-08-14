New $15 million renewable hydrogen training centre in Townsville

Image: Queensland Government

The Queensland Government will build a new $15 million skills and training facility in Townsville that will fuel the region’s green hydrogen industry workforce.

Townsville’s Plumbing Industry Climate Action Centre will give local workers the skills they need for the thousands of jobs being created under Labor’s landmark Queensland Energy and Jobs Plan and Queensland’s Clean Energy Workforce Roadmap.

The new centre will deliver accredited training in emerging technologies and applications like working safely with hydrogen and other renewable gasses.

It will also provide a comprehensive series of training modules relating to construction industry safety and occupational health and safety.

“The training services at this new facility will not only deliver the training required for North Queensland’s green hydrogen future but will also complement skills needed for our critical minerals mining and processing projects,” said member for Townsville and Resources and Critical Minerals, minister Scott Stewart MP.

“Our region is on track to have the third fastest growth in jobs in all of Queensland, and it’s investments like this that will help local people take advantage of this golden decade of opportunity.”