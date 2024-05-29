New $12 million program to accelerate industry capabilities to meet defence priorities

Image: Defence Trailblazer

Defence Trailblazer’s new Accelerating Sovereign Industrial Capabilities (ASIC) funding program will fast-track the translation of defence R&D activities for the delivery of capabilities aligned to the new Sovereign Defence Industrial Priorities (SDIPs).

Executive Director, Dr Sanjay Mazumdar

“The ASIC program aims to enable faster commercialisation of larger scale defence R&D activities and collaborations aligned to the new strategic priority capabilities Defence requires,” said Mazumdar.

Project proposals will be sought by industry, based in Australia, and involving at least one Defence Trailblazer research university (University of Adelaide and/or UNSW).

New industry partners are encouraged, but existing partners can also apply.

Collaborative projects involving one or more industry partners are highly encouraged, with up to $12 million in funding will be available.

Successful applicants will be required to provide matching cash co-contributions.

Preference will be given to proposals that demonstrate ability to build scale in R&D with a stronger weighting given towards small-medium enterprise led and multi-party project proposals.

Defence Trailblazer can assist in finding appropriate capabilities at universities and existing industry partners.