New $112.6 million pet food factory takes shape

Image: wb77/stock.adobe.com

Minister for Industry and Advanced Manufacturing Colin Brooks yesterday viewed progress on Mars’ $112.6 million expansion of its pet food factory in Wodonga.

The fit-out of Mars’ new 7,800 square metre manufacturing facility is set to support the production of more than 290 million single serve cat food pouches each year for Australian and New Zealand markets, including brands like Whiskas and Dine.

“We’re proud to back Mars’ expansion in Wodonga, which is boosting advanced manufacturing, creating local jobs, and strengthening regional Victoria’s role in Australia’s pet food supply chain,” said Brooks.

The expansion which – supported by Victorian Government investment – will create around 60 new jobs and bring the company’s Wodonga workforce to almost 500 people, while shifting the manufacturing of its cat food pouches onshore. Operations at the new facility expected to start early next year.

The new factory will allow Mars to meet the continued rise in cat ownership in Australia and the growing demand for convenience and trusted brands, like Whiskas, Advance, Optimum and Dine, with pouch products representing the biggest share in the Australian wet cat food market.

Mars Australia is the largest manufacturer of pet care products in Australia, with its Wodonga pet food manufacturing facility the largest supply site for Mars Petcare in the Asia Pacific region, originally opening in 1967.

It is set to become Australia’s first manufacturing facility of its kind to deploy a 100 per cent renewable energy solution within two years.

In addition to Mars’ expansion, the Labor Government is also supporting the development of a major transport depot in Wodonga, with O’Brien Transport’s new multi-million-dollar headquarters well underway at the Logic Wodonga industrial precinct and expected to be completed later this year.