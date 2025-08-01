NeuroScientific partners with Q-Gen Cell manufacturer

Image: wacomka/stock.adobe.com

NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: NSB) has commenced the transfer of its patented mesenchymal stromal cell manufacturing process to Q-Gen Cell Therapeutics, part of the QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute in Brisbane.

The move marks a significant milestone for the company, which is preparing for further clinical trials and exploring commercial pathways for its proprietary cell therapy platform, StemSmart™. The manufacturing process was previously conducted by Cell and Tissue Therapy WA at Royal Perth Hospital.

Q-Gen Cell Therapeutics, a leading Australian contract manufacturer for cell therapies, has been engaged under a manufacturing agreement through NeuroScientific’s wholly owned subsidiary, Isopogen Australia Opeo Pty Ltd. The facility will now handle manufacturing process development, scale-up, and clinical-grade production of the StemSmart™ platform.

Q-Gen operates 13 cleanrooms dedicated to cell manufacturing and quality control and has a long-standing reputation in producing cellular immunotherapies for both national and international clinical trials. With over 25 years of experience and a TGA licence for cell therapy manufacture, Q-Gen is one of the largest and most experienced facilities of its kind in the country.

CEO of NeuroScientific, Nathan Smith, said the partnership represented a strategic step forward for the company.

“We are very pleased to be partnering with Q-Gen given their extensive experience in manufacturing, process development and GMP production of biologic products for clinical trials,” said Smith. “This relationship will allow the company to scale the manufacturing of its StemSmart™ technology to address substantial market opportunities.”

Chief operating officer of QIMR Berghofer, Dr Stephen Weller, welcomed the collaboration.

“QIMR Berghofer is delighted that NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals has selected the Q-Gen Cell Therapeutics facility to manufacture their GMP cell therapy,” said Weller. “Q-Gen’s commitment to advancing cell therapies means we look forward to a long-term partnership with the Isopogen team and bringing their StemSmart™ technology to the clinic to improve the lives of chronically ill patients.”

StemSmart™ is a proprietary method for producing human allogenic mesenchymal stromal cells, a form of advanced cell therapy. The technology has shown promising results in treating serious clinical conditions including Crohn’s disease and graft versus host disease.

The agreement with Q-Gen is expected to accelerate NeuroScientific’s clinical pipeline, enabling it to advance towards commercialisation of cell-based therapies that address unmet medical needs in inflammatory and immune-mediated diseases.