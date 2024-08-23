Net Zero Economy Authority passes Senate

Image: teamjackson/stock.adobe.com

Australia is one step closer to establishing a Net Zero Economy Authority with new legislation passing in the Senate today.

The Net Zero Economy Authority would ensure the workers and communities who have powered Australia for generations can seize the opportunities of the country’s net zero transformation

The global transformation to a net zero economy is a massive opportunity for Australia, its regions, industries, and workers.

The Authority will work with communities, state, territory and local governments, regional bodies, unions, industry, investors, First Nations groups and others to take advantage of these opportunities.

It will coordinate with them through this massive change and facilitate the jobs and benefits of the economic transformation that come with moving to net zero.

This ranges from retraining and redeploying workers in traditional energy industries to cutting red tape in clean energy investment.

“This marks an important step forward in our nation’s successful transformation to a net zero economy,” said prime minister, Anthony Albanese

“This is about building the industries and creating the jobs that underpin our future prosperity.”

Over 150 countries have now committed to net zero by 2050, including almost all major economies and most of Australia’s trading partners.

And with our renewable energy abundance, skilled workers and world class technologies, investors around the world want to invest in Australian industries.

The Net Zero Economy Authority is integral to the government’s vision for A Future Made in Australia and ensuring that the regions that have always powered Australia can and will power Australia into the future.