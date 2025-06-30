Image: Wojciech Wrzesień/stock.adobe.com

The Australian government is implementing the Surface Fleet Review with the commissioning of HMAS Arafura into the Royal Australian Navy fleet.

HMAS Arafura is the first Arafura-class offshore patrol vessel (OPV) in the Navy’s surface fleet and will officially enter service at a commissioning ceremony in Western Australia today.

These new capabilities have a range of around 4,000 nautical miles and can perform roles that previously required multiple vessels. The OPVs also feature improved living quarters and amenities to better support personnel.

“The commissioning of HMAS Arafura marks an important milestone in the implementation of the Government’s Surface Fleet Review,” said deputy prime minister Richard Marles.

“HMAS Arafura means that the Navy can continue to ensure the safety and security of our maritime borders.

“The commissioning of HMAS Arafura is a turning point, and we will continue to see the Navy introduce new vessels into its fleet.”

HMAS Arafura was built by German shipbuilder Luerssen Australia at the Osborne Shipyard in South Australia.

The second OPV, NUSHIP Eyre, has been built and is awaiting acceptance by the Navy. The remaining four ships are under construction at the Henderson Shipyard in Western Australia.

“The Australian Government has worked collaboratively with Defence and Luerssen Australia to successfully deliver HMAS Arafura, with another ship on the way and four more under construction at Henderson,” said minister for defence industry Pat Conroy.

“The construction of the remaining four ships is on track, and continues the Australian Government’s investment in a productive, continuous naval shipbuilding and sustainment industry.”

The government’s independent analysis into the Navy’s surface combatant fleet reaffirmed the need for the Arafura-class OPVs.