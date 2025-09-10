The Royal Australian Navy has awarded defence technology company Anduril a A$1.7 billion contract to deliver, develop and support a fleet of Ghost Shark Extra Large Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (XL-AUV) over the next five years.

The Program of Record comes after the successful delivery of three prototype Ghost Shark XL-AUVs, along with multiple mission payload modules, under a AU$140 million three-year co-development contract. The initial project was a first-of-its-kind collaboration between the Royal Australian Navy (RAN), the Defence Science and Technology Group’s Advanced Strategic Capabilities Accelerator (ASCA) and Anduril Australia.

Ghost Shark is designed to give the Navy a cost-effective, stealthy, long-range undersea capability that can undertake persistent intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and strike missions. The platform uses an all-electric powertrain enabling long-duration deployments without surfacing. Its modular design allows it to carry a range of mission payloads and be manufactured at scale under the Program of Record.

The Navy has carried out extensive testing and capability trials with the Ghost Shark, with results exceeding expectations. Low-rate initial production will now begin, with high-rate manufacturing to start in 2026. Anduril’s Australian facility is expected to produce large numbers of Ghost Sharks for the RAN and allied nations, as well as the commercial Dive-XL variant.

More than 40 Australian companies are part of the Ghost Shark supply chain, scaling operations alongside Anduril to support production and international export opportunities.

Deputy prime minister Richard Marles said the Ghost Shark was “a world-leading platform made right here in Australia”.

“The Albanese Government’s investments in the Ghost Shark are fast-charging the development of long range, undersea autonomous vehicles for our Navy while also backing Australian businesses,” Marles said. “Over the next five years and beyond the Ghost Shark will equip Navy with the intelligence, surveillance and strike capabilities it needs in an increasingly complex strategic environment.”

Defence industry minister Pat Conroy said the program demonstrated the government’s commitment to delivering advanced capability quickly.

“This is a critical capability that the Albanese Government is delivering at pace – with all three prototypes delivered on budget and ahead of schedule,” Conroy said. “Our investment backs in 120 existing workers and creates more than 150 new high-skilled, local jobs.”

David Goodrich, executive chairman and CEO of Anduril Australia, said achieving Program of Record status in just three years was “a remarkable milestone made possible through an unprecedented co-development and co-investment partnership”.