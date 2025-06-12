National Skills Championships kicks off in QLD

WorldSkills participants gain unparalleled experience, industry respect, and career-boosting opportunities. Image: WorldSkills Australia

Australia’s best apprentices and trainees have today gathered to compete at the 2025 WorldSkills Australia National Championships.

The championships features 118 Queenslanders among more than 600 competitors from across Australia, who are vying for medals over three days.

Winners from eligible skills categories will have the chance to represent Australia at the 48th WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai. Representatives from more than 60 countries will compete at the world event.

As host, Brisbane will receive a huge boost to the city’s tourism and hospitality providers, with WorldSkills Australia forecasting a $14.7 million injection into the local economy.

The competition will run alongside the Brisbane Careers and Employment Expo, featuring 160 exhibitors, who will invite students, job seekers and career changers to explore new career pathways.

Minister for Finance, Trade, Employment and Training, Ros Bates said the event celebrated excellence, putting a spotlight on vocational education and training.

“The Crisafulli Government is fighting hard to repair Labor’s skills shortage across the State, so it’s wonderful to focus on trainees and apprenticeships,” minister Bates said.

“We are committed to inspiring the next generation of young people to take up a career in such industries as construction, manufacturing, technology, hospitality and healthcare.

“No matter where you live, from Biloela to Bundaberg or from Toowoomba to Townsville, there is so much dedicated, innovative and passionate skills talent to be uncovered and celebrated.”

WorldSkills Australia CEO Trevor Schwenke said the event marked the culmination of hundreds of hours of learning, training and mentoring from industry leaders.

“This is the 32nd National Championships we’ve held, and every time I’m inspired by the passion and dedication that goes into making it the world-class event it is,” Schwenke said.

“And behind the scenes is an army of organisers, volunteers, trainers and supporters who work tirelessly to bring it all to life.”