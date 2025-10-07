At the 2025 National Manufacturing Summit, Weld Australia and industry leaders called for coordinated action to turn policy into practice and level the playing field for Australian manufacturers. Weld Comment – Geoff Crittenden, CEO, Weld Australia.

Australia’s manufacturing sector stands at a crossroads. On one hand, the federal government’s Future Made in Australia agenda signals renewed ambition and unprecedented investment. On the other, global headwinds, energy insecurity, and unfair overseas competition continue to erode the domestic industrial base. The 2025 Weld Australia National Manufacturing Summit made one thing crystal clear: we are running out of time to turn policy intent into meaningful, coordinated action.

Hosted by Weld Australia in Sydney in late July, the Summit brought together leaders from across industry, unions, academia, and all levels of government. The energy in the room was palpable, driven by a shared understanding that Australia must make more value-added things here on sovereign territory.

But the challenge is no longer about convincing people of the value of manufacturing. It’s about implementation. How do we create long-term policy certainty, unlock investment, and build the skills base needed to meet this moment? How do we prevent a flood of dumped steel and imported infrastructure from undermining our ambitions? And how do we seize the opportunity presented by the renewable energy transition to revitalise Australian industry?

These were the questions at the heart of this year’s Summit, and they must now be answered through coordinated, practical action.

The opportunity: renewable energy as a catalyst for industrial revival

One of the most promising themes to emerge from the Summit was the alignment between the renewable energy transition and industrial renewal.

Australia will need to manufacture over 6,000 wind towers and thousands of kilometres of transmission infrastructure over the next decade. This isn’t just an environmental imperative – it’s an industrial opportunity. We can either build these assets here or import them from subsidised overseas suppliers.

The economic case for local manufacturing is compelling. As Tim Ayres, federal minister for industry and innovation, pointed out, Australian structural steel and fabrication businesses stand to benefit enormously if procurement policy and investment settings are designed to favour local capability. The government’s $1 billion Green Iron Investment Fund and $500 million Innovation Fund for clean energy manufacturing are welcome steps. But to make the most of these initiatives, we need stronger, enforceable local content requirements –something Weld Australia has long advocated for.

Government investment is vital, but without coordinated procurement policies that require local industry participation, we risk simply subsidising demand for imports. We need to ensure that every dollar spent on the energy transition supports sovereign capability and good local jobs.

The threat: unfair overseas competition is hollowing out industry

Australia’s manufacturing sector is being eroded by a flood of low-cost, non-compliant imports that do not meet Australian Standards. These products undercut local manufacturers on price, not quality, creating an uneven playing field that threatens jobs, investment, and sovereign capability.

At the Summit, this issue emerged as one of the most urgent challenges facing Australian industry. While local fabricators are held to rigorous safety and quality standards, overseas suppliers can bypass these obligations and win contracts on cost alone. The result is a race to the bottom in price, with local manufacturers squeezed out of public and private sector projects.

Steel once destined for the United States is being redirected to Australia following the introduction of stronger trade protections in the US. Without similar measures here, Australia has become a dumping ground for cheap imports, accelerating the decline of a sector already under immense pressure.

But as several speakers pointed out, this is not a matter of scarcity. It’s a matter of will. Australia is one of the wealthiest countries in the world. We have the financial capacity, the workforce, and the public support to invest in a future made locally. What’s lacking is a commitment to the policy and economic reform needed to make it happen.

The warning was clear: without decisive intervention, Australia stands to lose its industrial base. And once lost, it may never return.

The enablers: foundations for a stronger manufacturing future

To realise the full potential of a revitalised manufacturing sector, we must strengthen the foundational enablers that support long-term industrial capability.

1. Compliance and fair competition

A level playing field is essential for the survival of Australian manufacturing. Right now, it doesn’t exist. Local fabricators who invest in quality, safety, training and certification are competing with offshore suppliers that often ignore Australian Standards and flood the market with substandard, low-cost imports.

Multiple speakers at the Summit reinforced the need for enforceable standards, backed by independent verification and consistent national procurement practices. Australia cannot afford to continue rewarding non-compliance, particularly when our own manufacturers are being penalised for doing the right thing.

The Canadian model, presented at the Summit by Doug Luciani and Jim Stanford, provides a powerful case study. By embedding compliance within public procurement policy and mandating alignment with Canadian codes and standards, Canada has created a procurement ecosystem that supports domestic capability. A similar framework, tailored for Australian Standards such as AS/NZS ISO 3834 and AS/NZS 5131, would go a long way toward restoring fairness and certainty for local manufacturers.

2. Policy leadership and long-term investment

Industry cannot plan for the future when government policy shifts with every election cycle. Long-term investment requires long-term certainty.

While recent government announcements, including the Future Made in Australia plan and National Reconstruction Fund, are steps in the right direction, we need clear, consistent signals about the direction of industrial policy. Alignment across the State and Federal Governments is essential to ensure manufacturing is not just part of our past, but a central pillar of our future.

The creation of manufacturing hubs, innovation precincts, and centres of excellence must be accompanied by a broader national strategy that articulates our industrial priorities, coordinates investment across the supply chain, and ensures accountability for outcomes. Australian governments must implement enforceable local content mandates for government-funded projects.

Australian manufacturing is not asking for protectionism. It is asking for predictability. With the right policy foundations, manufacturers will invest in new technologies, expand their operations, and create secure, full-time jobs in every corner of the country.

3. Secure, affordable energy supply

Energy is the lifeblood of manufacturing. When gas and electricity prices spike, production slows, jobs are lost, and investment dries up. Unfortunately, as new research from The Australia Institute confirms, Australia’s domestic energy settings, particularly on the east coast, have left manufacturers dangerously exposed.

The unrestricted export of gas has driven up domestic prices while failing to guarantee local supply. Manufacturers are now paying global prices for energy extracted onshore, often with little recourse or transparency. At the same time, our transition to renewables is being hampered by a lack of grid infrastructure and uncertainty around pricing.

The message from the Summit was clear: we need an energy system that works for Australians, not just exporters. That includes:

• Implementing a domestic gas reservation policy.

• Capping uncontracted gas exports during periods of shortage.

• Reforming the National Electricity Market to break the price-setting power of gas generators.

• Accelerating investment in renewable generation and transmission, with industrial customers in mind.

Without secure, affordable energy, Australia cannot sustain – or grow – its manufacturing base.

4. Skills and workforce strategy

A future made in Australia will only be possible with a workforce trained in Australia. The manufacturing sector is already facing critical shortages in skilled trades, particularly in welding, fabrication, and advanced production. The transition to renewables, the push for sovereign capability, and the growth of advanced manufacturing will only increase demand.

The Summit highlighted the importance of innovative, inclusive approaches to workforce development. Programs like Corrections Victoria’s Centre of Excellence for Welding show what is possible when industry, education and social reform intersect. By training prisoner learners to ISO 9606 standards using both augmented reality and hands-on methods, the program is producing skilled, motivated workers ready for meaningful employment.

But this effort needs to be scaled nationally. Australia must invest in TAFE, develop consistent national training pathways, and build programs that attract young people into manufacturing. A national workforce strategy, aligned with industry needs and future growth areas, is essential to ensure we have the right skills in the right places at the right time.

The message: industry cannot wait another decade

Throughout the Summit, there was a growing sense of urgency. We cannot afford another five or ten years of policy drift. If we fail to act now, we will not have the industrial base we need to support the energy transition, national resilience, or economic sovereignty.

This is not just a manufacturing issue. It is a national interest issue. Manufacturing creates secure, full-time jobs. It supports regional economies. It drives productivity and innovation. And, in an increasingly volatile global landscape, it is the key to economic resilience.

The action plan: where to from here

To rebuild a thriving, competitive and future-focused manufacturing sector in Australia, Weld Australia believes the following actions must be prioritised.

Ensure compliance and fair competition must be prioritised by introducing mandatory independent certifications for all fabricated products modelled on Canada’s approach to ensure they meet AS/NZS ISO 3834 and AS/NZS 5131, reducing the flood of substandard offshore materials and restoring a level playing field. This should also involve strengthening Australia’s anti-dumping protections, especially in the face of global steel oversupply redirected from markets like the United States into Australia.

Providing policy leadership and long-term investment certainty must be focused upon by coordinating policy across all levels of government to deliver clear, stable, and consistent industrial strategy, giving manufacturers confidence to make long-term investments in equipment, technology, and workforce.

Securing an affordable and reliable energy supply must also be prioritised, by implementing a domestic gas reservation policy to ensure manufacturers have access to reasonably priced energy, particularly on Australia’s east coast. This can also be done by capping uncontracted gas exports and reform pricing mechanisms to stop local manufacturers from being exposed to volatile international gas markets, and accelerating investment in renewables and transmission infrastructure, with pricing models that reflect the needs of energy-intensive industries and provide long-term price certainty.

We must also leverage the renewable energy transition to stimulate local manufacturing through enforceable local content rules, strategic investment, and guaranteed supply chain participation.

Finally, expanding skills and workforce initiatives is vital, including TAFE funding, manufacturing centres of excellence, and programs like Corrections Victoria’s welder training.

As I said at the Summit, we are staring into an industrial abyss. But right beside it is a once-in-a-generation opportunity. The only question now is whether we have the courage, vision, and political resolve to seize the opportunity before it’s too late.