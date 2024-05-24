National Battery Strategy a welcome change to skills and sustainability

Image: Seventyfour / stock.adobe.com

The Australian Government’s National Battery Strategy, now released, outlines a vision for boosting domestic and export battery production.

The strategy reflects advice made by the Australian Academy of Technological Sciences and Engineering (ATSE).

As the inaugural strategy released under the Government’s Future Made in Australia Act, the initiative has the potential to turbocharge Australia’s renewable transition.

“The National Battery Strategy is a step towards positioning Australia as a global leader in battery

production by 2035.

“The Strategy is an opportunity to shift our focus from simply exporting minerals to adding value

through advanced manufacturing capabilities,” said ATSE CEO Kylie Walker.

The Strategy focuses on knowledge and skills development to ensure Australia meets current and future workforce demands.

“Meeting current skills shortages and modernising training capacity for future workforce demandsis essential.

“The inclusion of initiatives like the Powering Australia Industry Growth Centre and Building Women’s Careers Program is particularly promising,” said Walker.

The Strategy contains some research initiatives such as the new $5.6 million Australian Made Battery Precinct in Queensland, but largely leans on existing programs such as the Australian Research Council and the Universities Accord reforms.

“While the Strategy recognises the importance of research, existing funding, particularly through the Australian Research Council, must be increased to ensure global competitiveness.

“Australia’s research strength in battery technologies, such as ATSE Fellow Professor Maria Skyllas-Kazacos FTSE’s work on vanadium batteries, is an incredible asset that we must take advantage of.

“The forthcoming independent review of research funding will be essential to take advantage of Australia’s competitive advantage in battery manufacturing and set initiatives such as this one up for success,” said Walker.

ATSE welcomes the Strategy’s commitment to sustainability and circular economy practices.