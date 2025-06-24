Nanomaterial breakthrough extracts clean water from air

Image: UNSW

A new international research collaboration has developed a nanomaterial that can efficiently extract clean drinking water from air, offering promise for water-stressed regions worldwide.

The material, developed through a partnership led by UNSW Associate Professor Rakesh Joshi and Nobel Laureate Professor Sir Kostya Novoselov, can absorb more than three times its weight in water and does so far faster than existing technologies. Their research was recently published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (PNAS).

“Our technology will have application in any region where we have sufficient humidity but limited access to or availability of clean potable water,” said Dr Joshi, based at UNSW’s School of Materials Science and Engineering.

According to a UN report, 2.2 billion people lack safely managed drinking water. While only a fraction of Earth’s water exists in the atmosphere—about 13 million gigalitres—it represents a substantial and untapped source of fresh water.

“This is an excellent example of how interdisciplinary, global collaboration can lead to practical solutions to one of the world’s most pressing problems—access to clean water,” added Prof Novoselov, now based at the National University of Singapore.

The new nanomaterial builds on graphene oxide, which already has strong water adsorption properties. Researchers introduced calcium ions (Ca²⁺) into the graphene oxide structure – a process known as intercalation. This synergy between calcium and oxygen strengthens hydrogen bonding, significantly enhancing the material’s capacity to adsorb water.

“We measured the water adsorbed by graphene oxide alone and by calcium alone. When combined, the result was greater than the sum of both,” explained Xiaojun (Carlos) Ren, first author of the paper.

To further enhance performance, the team formed the material into an aerogel—a sponge-like structure known for its massive surface area and light weight. The result is a material that not only absorbs water efficiently but also requires minimal energy (around 50°C) to release it.

“This stronger than expected hydrogen bonding is one of the reasons for the material’s extreme ability to adsorb water,” said Ren.

The project drew on supercomputer modelling via the Australian National Computational Infrastructure (NCI), with Professor Amir Karton of the University of New England leading the computational analysis to reveal the material’s molecular interactions.

The collaborative research includes contributors from Australia, China, Japan, Singapore and India, with industry partners now engaged to help scale the technology for practical deployment.