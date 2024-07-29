NAMI selects 3D Systems’ metal & polymer additive manufacturing solutions to power streamlined supply chain for Saudi electricity company

Through this initiative, NAMI will leverage the power of 3D printing to create a localised supply chain for spare parts for SEC, a producer, transmitter, and distributor of electrical energy in the Middle East and North Africa.

As part of the project, NAMI will create a digital inventory system intended to not only reduce production time but also physical storage requirements and cost.

3D Systems’ additive manufacturing solutions, including its metal and polymer 3D printing technologies as well as NoSupports printing strategies developed by its Application Innovation Group, are renowned for enabling the efficient production of precise end-use parts.

The combined expertise of NAMI and3D Systems’ industry-leading 3D printing technology will help deliver high-performance components such as pump impellers, fuel burners, motor fans, heat sinks, and heat exchangers while reducing SEC’s physical inventory requirements.

This will enable SEC to mitigate supply chain risk while lowering costs and driving efficiency.

“Our additive manufacturing solutions have demonstrated their value for improving supply chain efficiency and accelerating innovation across a variety of industries,” said EVP, additive solutions and chief commercial officer, 3D Systems, Reji Puthenveetil.

“The combination of reverse engineering designs for obsolete parts and additive manufacturing helps extend the uptime and life of equipment. NAMI’s engineering and application capabilities combined with the power of our industry-leading 3D printing platforms will be invaluable tools to catalyze the collaboration with SEC. I’m looking forward to seeing how this work will not only benefit SEC but also the services it provides to its customers.”

NAMI is a joint venture between 3D Systems and Saudi Arabian Industrial Investments Company (Dussur) to play a pivotal role in realizing Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 to build localised additive manufacturing production capabilities with an initial focus on the defense, energy, and manufacturing sectors.

“Since NAMI’s inception, we have made significant progress in expanding the use of additive manufacturing within the region,” said Mohammed Swaidan, chief executive officer, NAMI.

“Our collaboration with SEC reinforces our commitment to address the energy sector, and 3D Systems’ technology and applications expertise form the foundation of a transformative solution. The work we are doing with SEC will not only enhance the reliability of SEC’s supply chain but also drive substantial cost efficiencies and operational improvements.”

According to Research and Markets, the additive manufacturing market in the energy sector was valued at $2.6 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to $17 billion by 2032.

Additive Manufacturing is well-recognized for its ability to shorten design cycles and deliver high-quality, reliable, and high-performance components that meet or exceed design criteria.

3D Systems has extensive experience helping customers in this high-tech, fast-paced industry meet these goals through its additive manufacturing solutions comprising materials, 3D printing technologies, software, and services.

As a result, energy companies can increase fuel efficiency, lower maintenance costs, and reduce greenhouse gases.