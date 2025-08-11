My five hot takes on the future of engineering

Adam Jones, CEO of CLT Toolbox, is simplifying mass timber design and helping engineers build faster, cleaner, and smarter. Image: Engineers Australia

Engineering is evolving fast — and the future belongs to those who adapt. Here are five hot takes from 2023 Engineers Australia Professional Engineer of the Year Adam Jones on where the industry is headed and how engineers can stay ahead.

Manufactured products will redefine design

Prefabricated buildings are one of the clearest paths to cutting costs and decarbonising construction. Manufactured products are the building blocks of this future. They are repeatable, catalogued, and designed for the factory floor. These products benefit directly from AI, digitisation, and advanced modelling, making the process smarter and faster.

Performance-based design is the new standard

Technology is moving faster than our codes and education systems can keep up. If we want to design the next generation of buildings that are more affordable and lower in carbon, engineers need to become comfortable with performance-based design. It’s not about ticking off prescriptive rules. It’s about proving outcomes and applying good judgment.

Curiosity is a must-have mindset

Curious engineers explore unfamiliar products like timber, bamboo, or green concrete. They try new tools and ask questions others don’t. In a world of rapid change, curiosity will be the trait that keeps engineers relevant and in demand.

Multi-disciplinary awareness is the new edge

Engineering used to be about staying in your technical lane. But with the rise of manufactured products and system-based design, structural engineers for example, need to understand how their work interacts with fire, acoustics, sustainability, and more.

Designs will become products

More of construction will be built around reusable systems and component libraries. This is the future of scalable and cost-effective design. Engineers will be part of shaping flat-pack style systems and component-based approaches that improve over time. It’s not the end of creativity. It’s just a new way to scale good engineering and deliver consistent results.

