MSQ announces investment to advance QLD Manufacturing

Image: oksix/stock.adobe.com

Manufacturing Skills Queensland (MSQ) has announced the first-of-its-kind 2024- 25 Annual Training Plan, delivering a $5.06 million-investment commitment to advancing Queensland manufacturing.

The Annual Training Plan outlines 19 programs set to be rolled out from 1 July 2024, delivered across four investment priority areas.

The priority areas include $1,255,000 to attraction and engagement, $950,000 to trades, transformation, $1,360,000 leadership training and skills and $1,500,000 to diversity in manufacturing.

Queensland minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing, Glenn Butcher said the new investment will empower the Queensland manufacturing sector to innovate and grow.

“Our vision is a thriving industry with new opportunities for all, so this plan and partnership with MSQ, alongside the strengths of the industry, position Queensland’s manufacturers for continued success,” said Butcher.

“I’ve always said if we can make it here, we should.”

Developed in consultation with industry, MSQ has used insights and recommendations from a six-week, in-person and online industry consultation and engagement process.

This process included more than 300 employers, leaders, professionals, and experts and was held in metro and regional areas throughout Queensland earlier this year.

The 2024/2025 Plan aims to support employers with embracing transformation, sustainability practices, and strategic workforce planning to ensure a thriving future for our industry.

Some of the key MSQ’s Annual Training Plan 2024/2025 programs include: