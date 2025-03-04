MSI enters EV market with innovative charger

Image: MSI

MSI has officially entered the Australian electric vehicle (EV) market to bridge the gap between EV adoption and charging infrastructure.

As more drivers transition to electric while charger installations lag, MSI is launching two EV charging solutions tailored specifically for Australian needs: the MSI EZgo Portable Charger and the MSI EV Series.

Both products will be showcased at Everything Electric Australia NSW from 7–9 March, supporting the nation’s shift towards cleaner, electrified transport.

“Australia’s 2050 net-zero target, combined with an open market and free-trade policies, creates an ideal environment for innovation and competition,” said general manager of MSI Australia, Jerry Lu.

“By aligning our technology with government initiatives like the $500 million Driving the Nation Program to accelerate EV adoption, we’re assisting Aussie drivers in seamlessly transitioning to electric vehicles in urban and remote areas.”

Australian EV market sales hit 9.65 per cent of total car sales in 2024—almost one in ten new vehicles—demonstrating significant growth from 8.45 per cent in 2023. Despite this surge, charging infrastructure hasn’t kept pace.

However, the number of public fast chargers recently doubled to over 1,800 across 1,000 locations, and overage remains a concern, forcing many drivers to depend heavily on home charging. As Australia transitions to a greener economy, there’s a clear need for high-quality, versatile charging solutions—both at home and on the road.

EZgo Portable Charger: Tackling range anxiety with local partnerships

After a successful debut at CES in January, the MSI EZgo Portable Charger delivers plug-and-play convenience for on-the-go charging. By partnering with local smart socket provider NOX Energy and its Intelligent Power Socket (IPS), EZgo integrates load management, flexible scheduling, and remote monitoring—all controlled through an intuitive phone app.

Compact and lightweight enough for road trips, EZgo helps alleviate “range anxiety,” empowering Aussies to explore wherever life takes them. With public charging coverage still developing, it also serves as an ideal interim solution, ensuring drivers have reliable access to power while the infrastructure catches up.

MSI EV Series: Built for Australia’s tough outdoor conditions

Alongside EZgo, MSI introduces its EV Series, which is specifically designed for Australia’s challenging climate. Engineered to withstand temperatures up to 55°C, these chargers feature IP55 dust and water resistance, IK08 impact protection, and ASTM B117 salt-spray testing, making them ideal for the country’s extreme climate.

Backed by a 2-year warranty, local service support, and USD 5 million in product insurance, the EV Series provides peace of mind for home and commercial applications.

All MSI EV chargers fully comply with the Australian RCM standard to ensure product safety.