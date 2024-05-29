Motion unveil interactive magazine: Industry inMotion 2024

Image: Motion Australia

Explore the future of industrial solutions with Motion’s latest release: the first edition of their interactive magazine, Industry inMotion 2024.

Packed with insights into fluid power, safety solutions, and advanced engineering capabilities, this magazine covers vital sectors like agriculture, mining, and manufacturing.

Featuring dynamic video content, informative infographics, and expert sound bites, it serves as an essential guide to the latest trends and technologies shaping these industries.

Dive into a wealth of knowledge designed to empower and innovate at every turn.

To visit the Industry inMotion 2024 magazine, please visit: https://www.motion.com.au/magazines/industry-in-motion-2024-edition-1