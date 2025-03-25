Motion strengthens national footprint with Wittenbaker acquisition

Image: Motion Australia

By integrating Wittenbaker Engineering Services, Motion Asia Pacific enhances its ability to serve Australia’s heavy industries, with a strong focus on supporting mining, utilities, and bulk materials handling through expanded bi-coastal operations.

Editorial Contributors from Wittenbaker, & Motion: Ryan K, Heath F, Wayne Wittenbaker, Harrison H

In a bold move for Australia’s heavy industries, Motion Asia Pacific has acquired Wittenbaker Engineering Services, a leading CNC machining and engineering workshop in Western Australia. The acquisition establishes a new cornerstone for Motion’s west coast operations, offering clients in sectors like mining, energy, and utilities streamlined, localised services and rapid turnaround times.

Ryan Kendrigan, Executive General Manager of Motion, underscored the strategic significance of this acquisition.

“For years, we’ve been building a full suite of engineering services. Yet, WA was a gap in our national coverage, with many services required by our major mining clients needing to be sent from the east coast. With Wittenbaker, we now have a state-of-the-art heavy machining facility in Western Australia, allowing us to provide a more agile and cost-effective service,” he said.

The integration of Wittenbaker significantly broadens Motion’s engineering capabilities, strengthening its service offering and positioning the company as a bi-coastal provider of advanced technical solutions. Kendrigan explains that the acquisition was driven by a need to address logistical inefficiencies for clients operating in Western Australia.

“The mining and bulk materials sectors in WA are some of the most demanding industries in Australia. By acquiring Wittenbaker, we can now offer those clients the speed and precision they need without unnecessary delays,” he said/

According to Heath Fitzpatrick, CEO of Motion Asia Pacific, the acquisition aligns with Motion’s broader regional growth strategy.

“The acquisition of Wittenbaker Engineering Services is a strategic move that significantly bolsters Motion’s growth strategy in the Asia-Pacific region, particularly in manufacturing, design, and project execution,” Fitzpatrick said. “By integrating Wittenbaker’s expertise, Motion is well-positioned to deliver cutting-edge engineering services to our customers, fostering growth in Western Australia and key sectors such as mining, power generation, and industrial markets.”

Enhancing agility and expertise

Founded in 2011, Wittenbaker Engineering Services has built a reputation for high-quality machining and fabrication in WA, becoming a trusted partner for clients in mining and heavy industries. The integration of Wittenbaker into Motion will enable quicker service turnaround, more competitive pricing, and seamless support from both ends of the country.

Wayne Wittenbaker, founder of Wittenbaker Engineering Services, highlighted the operational benefits for clients.

“This merger expands our reach. We now have access to Motion’s extensive network, making it easier to bring in large-scale projects. For clients, it means faster turnaround on custom components and reliable support for urgent maintenance – essential in sectors where downtime is costly.”

In addition to expanding geographic reach, the acquisition enhances Motion’s technical expertise. Wittenbaker’s capabilities in on-site machining, conveyor maintenance, and bespoke fabrication directly support the complex demands of Australia’s mining, energy, and bulk materials industries. Fitzpatrick emphasised Wittenbaker’s strengths as a key fit for Motion.

“Their expertise in heavy machining, bespoke part manufacturing, and design engineering complements Motion’s capabilities perfectly, enabling the development of innovative, efficient, and reliable engineering solutions.”

Meeting logistical demands with precision manufacturing

One of the most significant advantages of the Motion-Wittenbaker partnership is the capacity to produce components locally, reducing lead times for specialised machinery. Wittenbaker’s state-of-the-art machining facility in WA allows for the manufacture of bespoke parts, supporting clients in overcoming supply chain challenges.

“With Wittenbaker’s resources, we’re now better equipped to provide rapid solutions for unique or out-of-stock parts,” said Harrison Hart, Operations manager and a key member of Motion’s integration team. “For clients facing tight deadlines or supply disruptions, this can be a game-changer.”

Fitzpatrick underscored the broader value that this acquisition brings to Motion’s clients.

“The integration will expand the portfolio of services available to customers in key industries. This means more tailored solutions that address specific challenges, from equipment maintenance and repair to advanced automation and control systems. By combining Motion’s extensive distribution network with Wittenbaker’s technical prowess, we are reinforcing our leadership position in the industry.”

The ability to locally manufacture specialised components is especially crucial for sectors like mining, rail, and bulk materials, where supply chain disruptions can significantly impact operations.

“For industries like mining, downtime is not just costly – it’s critical. Having local capabilities ensures we can meet client demands efficiently and reliably,” Hart added.

A seamless transition for Wittenbaker’s clients

For Wittenbaker’s existing customers, both Kendrigan and Wittenbaker have stressed that there will be minimal disruption to current services. Clients will continue working with the same team they trust. However, customers will also benefit from access to Motion’s wider suite of services, from advanced repair capabilities to comprehensive preventive maintenance programs.

Initially, Wittenbaker will continue to operate under its existing brand, but over time, it will be fully integrated into Motion’s Engineering & Services line of business. Fitzpatrick explained the strategic importance of this approach.

“This integration aims to deliver enhanced value to customers by combining the specialised engineering expertise of Wittenbaker with Motion’s extensive network. Ultimately, the goal is to foster innovation and growth for all involved.”

Supporting heavy-duty sectors with innovation

The combined expertise of Wittenbaker and Motion promises enhanced service levels for industries where precision and durability are paramount.

“Wittenbaker brings a unique depth of knowledge in heavy-duty machining and on-site conveyor maintenance, areas where our clients are pushing for new solutions,” Hart said. “Combining our strengths means we can offer faster, more agile responses to complex technical requirements.”

The acquisition also aligns with Motion’s commitment to innovation. Fitzpatrick highlighted this focus.

“The integration of Motion and Wittenbaker is expected to drive innovation by leveraging combined knowledge and development efforts. This can lead to the development of cutting-edge technologies and practices that enhance safety and efficiency in the mining, manufacturing, and energy industries,” he said.

Looking ahead

This acquisition is a key part of Motion’s long-term strategy to scale its engineering services across Australia. Over the next five years, Motion plans to expand its capabilities further, with a focus on serving energy and utility clients seeking reliable, localised support.

“This acquisition isn’t just a one-off expansion; it’s part of our ongoing commitment to scaling our engineering and services capabilities,” Kendrigan explained.

As Motion integrates Wittenbaker, it remains focused on delivering on its core mission: providing tailored solutions that keep clients moving and help them meet their operational goals efficiently. For Fitzpatrick, this acquisition represents not just growth, but a significant step toward reinforcing Motion’s leadership in the industry.

“This expansion acknowledges the significant momentum our team has built and underscores our dedication to expanding our footprint and capabilities in the Asia-Pacific region,” he said.